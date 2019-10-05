Amino Network (AMIO) 1-Day Volume Hits $109,920.00

Amino Network (CURRENCY:AMIO) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. During the last week, Amino Network has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar. Amino Network has a market cap of $4.24 million and $109,920.00 worth of Amino Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amino Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0836 or 0.00001032 BTC on exchanges including MXC and KuCoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00038706 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006773 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $440.53 or 0.05435289 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000438 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000286 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00001110 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About Amino Network

AMIO is a token. It launched on April 12th, 2019. Amino Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,715,146 tokens. Amino Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Amino Network’s official website is www.amino.world

Amino Network Token Trading

Amino Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: MXC and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amino Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amino Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amino Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

