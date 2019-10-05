American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target Raised to $67.00

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its price target increased by Barclays from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American International Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of American International Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. American International Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.72.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $54.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. American International Group has a 12-month low of $36.16 and a 12-month high of $58.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.26. American International Group had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $12.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American International Group will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 109.40%.

In other American International Group news, CEO Seraina Macia sold 7,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $422,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 90.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

