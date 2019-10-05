American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AAL. Deutsche Bank set a $42.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup set a $54.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.29.

AAL stock opened at $25.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.02 and a 200-day moving average of $30.69. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $40.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.70.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.05. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 588.10%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Airlines Group news, President Robert D. Isom, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.34 per share, with a total value of $65,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 771,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,315,278.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Embler purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.18 per share, for a total transaction of $112,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,706.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 4,545.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,022 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the second quarter worth $58,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the second quarter worth $68,000. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

