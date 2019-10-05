Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Amcor in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of AMCR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,667,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,546,363. Amcor has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.75.

In other news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 69,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $716,712.49. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 6.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the second quarter valued at $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the third quarter valued at $25,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

