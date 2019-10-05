Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AIMC. BidaskClub cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $46.00 target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Sidoti decreased their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altra Industrial Motion currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $26.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.37. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12 month low of $23.52 and a 12 month high of $42.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.94.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $466.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

In other news, Director Larry Mcpherson sold 9,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $252,018.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,043.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter worth about $106,000.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.