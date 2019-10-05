Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATUS. Pivotal Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut Altice USA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on Altice USA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Nomura lifted their price target on Altice USA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Altice USA from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Altice USA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.43.

ATUS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,789,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,043,892. Altice USA has a fifty-two week low of $14.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 361.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.28.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Altice USA had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Altice USA will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Olsen sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $810,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 15,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total value of $396,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,369,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,549,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 154,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 2nd quarter worth $242,954,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 2nd quarter worth $1,286,000. 50.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

