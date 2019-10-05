Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AYX. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $107.53 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alteryx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Alteryx and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.35.

Get Alteryx alerts:

AYX traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,073,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,122. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -553.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 1.06. Alteryx has a 1-year low of $42.23 and a 1-year high of $147.79.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $82.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.60 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alteryx will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 5,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $828,696.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Scott Jones sold 1,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $190,277.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,099 shares of company stock valued at $18,613,037 in the last three months. 19.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alteryx by 30.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,990,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,414,000 after purchasing an additional 935,331 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alteryx by 15.2% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,767,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,152,000 after purchasing an additional 498,223 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alteryx by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,740,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,053,000 after purchasing an additional 116,402 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alteryx by 175.4% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,083,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its position in Alteryx by 324.6% in the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 1,819,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,365 shares in the last quarter. 69.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Recommended Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.