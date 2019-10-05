Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,865 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $62,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 921 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 6.8% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $14.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,202.30. 302,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,206. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,201.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,171.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $970.11 and a 12-month high of $1,289.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The company had revenue of $38.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $11.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 51.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,213.14, for a total transaction of $32,754.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,291.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,191.53, for a total value of $64,342.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,313.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,391 shares of company stock worth $6,502,992. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wedbush increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,378.93.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.