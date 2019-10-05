Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 84.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 51,358 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 180.0% during the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 70 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 35.1% during the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,213.14, for a total value of $32,754.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,291.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,200.74, for a total transaction of $66,040.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,887.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,391 shares of company stock worth $6,502,992 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,378.93.

GOOG stock traded up $14.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,202.42. 281,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,206. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $970.11 and a 52-week high of $1,289.27. The company has a market cap of $835.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,201.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,171.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $38.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 51.66 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

