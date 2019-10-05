AllSafe Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $133.00 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. In the last week, AllSafe has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. AllSafe has a total market cap of $96,199.00 and approximately $133.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 65.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012298 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000391 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,569,450 coins and its circulating supply is 8,931,485 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

Buying and Selling AllSafe

AllSafe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

