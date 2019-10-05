Algorand (ALGO) Achieves Market Cap of $93.86 Million

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00002834 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEx, Hotbit and BitMax. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $93.86 million and approximately $38.50 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 21.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012308 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00192115 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.40 or 0.01017345 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00024031 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00090608 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand’s total supply is 2,935,269,142 coins and its circulating supply is 403,997,299 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Algorand Coin Trading

Algorand can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, CoinEx and BitMax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

