Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AQN. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Industrial Alliance Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Monday, August 12th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.11.

AQN traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $13.94. The company had a trading volume of 582,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,056. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $343.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.142 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 14.0% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 33,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 16.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 45.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

