Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) Receives $13.21 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.21.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AQN shares. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. CIBC restated an “average” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQN. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1,049.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.95% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.95. 31,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,496. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average of $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.58. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $13.93.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $343.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.40 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 21.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.142 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.85%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

