Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Shares Gap Down to $19.30

Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.18, but opened at $19.30. Alcoa shares last traded at $19.16, with a volume of 87,418 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Argus lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Alcoa from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.47.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alcoa Corp will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Alcoa during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Alcoa by 24.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa during the second quarter worth approximately $711,000.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

