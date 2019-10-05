Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ALK. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an in-line rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $68.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Alaska Air Group from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup set a $66.00 target price on Alaska Air Group and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Alaska Air Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $79.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.86.

ALK stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.51. 468,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,562. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.49. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $53.39 and a one year high of $74.83. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.39%.

In related news, VP Kyle B. Levine sold 2,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $157,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,535. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. 88.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

