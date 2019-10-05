Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ADC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agree Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.83.

Agree Realty stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.84. The stock had a trading volume of 108,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,153. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.01. Agree Realty has a 52 week low of $51.16 and a 52 week high of $76.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.47.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $44.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.05 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 39.76%. Research analysts predict that Agree Realty will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 8,026 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,217,000 after purchasing an additional 311,257 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 11,134 shares in the last quarter.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

