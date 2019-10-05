Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AGYS. Maxim Group set a $28.00 price objective on Agilysys and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered Agilysys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Agilysys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.04. 1,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,062. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.63 and a beta of 0.27. Agilysys has a 52-week low of $13.32 and a 52-week high of $28.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.77 and its 200-day moving average is $22.99.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $38.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.92 million. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agilysys will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilysys news, VP Jebaseelan Kingsley purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.59 per share, with a total value of $51,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,611.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bermuda One Fund Llc sold 11,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $254,137.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $572,970 in the last ninety days. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Agilysys by 7.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,703,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,044,000 after acquiring an additional 185,201 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Agilysys by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,251,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,876,000 after buying an additional 53,960 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Agilysys by 8.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,179,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,968,000 after buying an additional 94,595 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Agilysys by 26.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 269,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after buying an additional 57,208 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Agilysys by 6.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 226,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after buying an additional 13,130 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

