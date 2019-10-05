AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

AGCO has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded AGCO from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded AGCO from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. OTR Global upgraded AGCO to a positive rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AGCO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.73.

Get AGCO alerts:

Shares of AGCO stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,874. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.07. AGCO has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $80.64. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.29.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.23. AGCO had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.45%.

In other news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 10,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $711,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,723,487.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin Richenhagen sold 45,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $3,471,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 447,317 shares in the company, valued at $34,506,033.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,977 shares of company stock worth $5,761,368 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in AGCO by 824.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,513,000 after acquiring an additional 983,216 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in AGCO by 672.0% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 679,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,278,000 after acquiring an additional 591,400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in AGCO by 7,821.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 364,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,267,000 after acquiring an additional 359,800 shares during the last quarter. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd increased its stake in AGCO by 120.6% during the second quarter. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd now owns 650,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,473,000 after acquiring an additional 355,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in AGCO by 29.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,370,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,288,000 after acquiring an additional 309,101 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.