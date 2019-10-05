Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AFYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Afya in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Afya in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $29.20 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Afya in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Afya in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Afya in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.44.

AFYA stock opened at $25.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Afya has a 1 year low of $21.30 and a 1 year high of $32.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.31.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $3.24. The company had revenue of $45.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.99 million. Equities analysts predict that Afya will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

