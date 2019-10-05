Aeternity (AE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $45.55 Million

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. In the last week, Aeternity has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One Aeternity token can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00001964 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, FCoin, Liqui and Radar Relay. Aeternity has a market cap of $45.55 million and approximately $39.81 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aeternity alerts:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 67.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000095 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Aeternity Token Profile

AE uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 331,667,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 285,846,830 tokens. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Aeternity Token Trading

Aeternity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, FCoin, Gate.io, LATOKEN, BigONE, Bithumb, Radar Relay, DragonEX, Koinex, OKEx, Mercatox, ZB.COM, Zebpay, Kyber Network, Liqui, BitMart, HitBTC, CoinBene, Tokenomy, Binance, Crex24, OOOBTC, HADAX and OTCBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeternity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeternity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.