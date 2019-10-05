AeroGrow International (OTCMKTS:AERO) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

AeroGrow International (OTCMKTS:AERO) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of AeroGrow International stock remained flat at $$0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday. 5,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,207. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average of $1.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. AeroGrow International has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $3.19.

Get AeroGrow International alerts:

AeroGrow International (OTCMKTS:AERO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.48 million for the quarter. AeroGrow International had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.51%.

AeroGrow International, Inc engages in the development, marketing, direct-selling, and wholesale of indoor garden systems to consumers and retailers in the United States, Canada, and various countries in Europe. The company's principal products include indoor gardens and proprietary seed pod kits that allow consumers to grow vegetables, such as tomatoes, chili peppers, and salad greens; fresh herbs comprising cilantro, chives, basil, dill, oregano, and mint; and flowers, which comprise petunias, snapdragons, geraniums, and vinca.

Featured Story: What is a price target?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for AeroGrow International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroGrow International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.