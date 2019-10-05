AEGON (NYSE:AEG) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in AEGON (NYSE:AEG) by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 136,016 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in AEGON were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in AEGON by 8.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 168,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 13,660 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in AEGON by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,213 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB purchased a new position in AEGON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Destination Wealth Management grew its position in AEGON by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 14,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in AEGON by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 30,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

AEG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AEGON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AEGON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of AEGON from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.

Shares of NYSE:AEG opened at $4.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.31. AEGON has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $6.62.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

