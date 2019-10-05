Aegeus Price Up 47.6% This Week (AEG)

Aegeus (CURRENCY:AEG) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Aegeus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Crex24. Aegeus has a total market cap of $42,703.00 and approximately $3,246.00 worth of Aegeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aegeus has traded 47.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012289 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00193199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.77 or 0.01015547 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00024104 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00090757 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aegeus Coin Profile

Aegeus’ total supply is 40,543,443 coins and its circulating supply is 36,046,767 coins. The official website for Aegeus is aegeus.io . The Reddit community for Aegeus is /r/Aegeus_Coin_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aegeus’ official Twitter account is @Aegeus_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aegeus Coin Trading

Aegeus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Crex24, Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aegeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aegeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aegeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

