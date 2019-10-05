AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ASIX. CL King initiated coverage on AdvanSix in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AdvanSix from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AdvanSix presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE:ASIX traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.49. 121,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,773. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.01 and its 200-day moving average is $26.33. AdvanSix has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $34.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $345.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.33 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AdvanSix will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other AdvanSix news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.34 per share, with a total value of $92,829.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,435.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 194.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 271.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 150.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

