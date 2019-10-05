AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on ASIX. CL King initiated coverage on AdvanSix in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AdvanSix from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AdvanSix presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.00.
Shares of NYSE:ASIX traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.49. 121,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,773. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.01 and its 200-day moving average is $26.33. AdvanSix has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $34.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
In other AdvanSix news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.34 per share, with a total value of $92,829.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,435.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 194.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 271.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 150.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AdvanSix Company Profile
AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.
