adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €285.00 Price Target at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas set a €285.00 ($331.40) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ADS has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($337.21) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($348.84) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €268.00 ($311.63) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €280.00 ($325.58) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €266.29 ($309.63).

Shares of ADS stock traded up €2.85 ($3.31) during trading on Friday, hitting €271.60 ($315.81). 637,854 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €270.47 and its 200-day moving average price is €257.69. adidas has a 52-week low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 52-week high of €201.01 ($233.73).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

