ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ACAD. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. HC Wainwright set a $60.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America set a $31.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.87.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ACAD opened at $38.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.55 and a 200-day moving average of $27.91. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $44.85. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.79.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.08. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.45% and a negative return on equity of 70.97%. The company had revenue of $83.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric Alejandro Miller sold 28,467 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $1,124,161.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Daly sold 30,000 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $1,134,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,112 shares of company stock valued at $2,449,443 in the last ninety days. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 246,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.