Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley set a $15.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a sell rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup set a $29.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.64.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.37. 1,601,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,757,100. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $903.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.20.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.04. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $841.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Abercrombie & Fitch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,785 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 17,832 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 171.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 992,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,917,000 after acquiring an additional 626,594 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at $565,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter valued at $508,000. Finally, Aristotle Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter valued at $722,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

