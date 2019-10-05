9,294 Shares in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SYF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 14,246.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,379,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,527,000 after buying an additional 8,321,387 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,848,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,065,000 after buying an additional 4,281,422 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,339,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,918,618,000 after buying an additional 1,497,768 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,081,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,498,000 after buying an additional 1,379,897 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,452,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,020,000 after purchasing an additional 792,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYF. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $43.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.71.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $32.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $21.77 and a 12 month high of $36.87.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 19.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 3,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $115,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $252,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,276.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

