$86.44 Million in Sales Expected for Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) will announce $86.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $85.10 million and the highest is $87.40 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full year sales of $344.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $340.72 million to $347.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $375.27 million, with estimates ranging from $351.36 million to $391.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Target Hospitality.

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $81.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.58 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TH. National Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Target Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.52.

In related news, CEO James B. Archer acquired 64,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.24 per share, for a total transaction of $399,884.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eli Baker bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 151,584 shares of company stock worth $982,659.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth $1,202,000. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in Target Hospitality by 295.0% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 114,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 85,765 shares during the period. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Target Hospitality by 1,464.0% in the 2nd quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,856,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,692 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,710,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Target Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000.

NYSE TH traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,277. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.53. Target Hospitality has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $12.11.

Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

