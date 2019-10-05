85,200 Shares in Basic Energy Services Inc (NYSE:BAS) Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Basic Energy Services Inc (NYSE:BAS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 85,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAS. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Basic Energy Services by 73.1% in the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Basic Energy Services by 10,697.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 35,516 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Basic Energy Services in the second quarter worth $95,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Basic Energy Services by 284.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 57,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 42,285 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Basic Energy Services by 367.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 161,820 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Basic Energy Services alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities set a $3.00 target price on shares of Basic Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Basic Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Basic Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.50 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Basic Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

BAS stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Basic Energy Services Inc has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $12.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.30.

Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $189.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.83 million. Basic Energy Services had a negative net margin of 14.97% and a negative return on equity of 50.17%. Research analysts expect that Basic Energy Services Inc will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Basic Energy Services

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. The company operates through Completion and Remedial Services, Well Servicing, Water Logistics, and Contract Drilling segments. The Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs; and cased-hole wireline services.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Basic Energy Services Inc (NYSE:BAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Basic Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basic Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.