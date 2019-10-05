8,457 Shares in First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,457 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in First Bancshares by 141.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its position in First Bancshares by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 8,276 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Bancshares by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in First Bancshares by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on FBMS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens downgraded First Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ FBMS opened at $31.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.12. The company has a market cap of $540.08 million, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.34. First Bancshares Inc has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $39.77.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.50 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 20.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that First Bancshares Inc will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Bancshares Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

