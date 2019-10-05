640,530 Shares in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 640,530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,733,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Cognex at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Cognex by 1,081.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Cognex by 173.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 632 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cognex in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Cognex by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in Cognex by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cognex from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cognex from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $53.00 target price on Cognex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.09.

Shares of Cognex stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.67. 2,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,034. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.92. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $57.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.95.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

