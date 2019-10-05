58.com (NYSE:WUBA) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of 58.com (NYSE:WUBA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

WUBA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of 58.com from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.23 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 58.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. BOCOM International lowered shares of 58.com from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of 58.com in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They set a buy rating and a $66.40 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.93.

NYSE WUBA traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.95. The company had a trading volume of 647,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,248. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.28 and a 200 day moving average of $59.88. 58.com has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $74.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.68.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The information services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $601.44 million for the quarter. 58.com had a net margin of 41.67% and a return on equity of 25.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 58.com will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WUBA. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of 58.com by 12.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of 58.com by 17.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,075,000 after buying an additional 6,925 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 58.com during the first quarter worth approximately $812,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of 58.com by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,318,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $349,299,000 after buying an additional 184,374 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of 58.com by 1.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 142,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,384,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

About 58.com

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

