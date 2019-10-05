37,078 Shares in Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) Bought by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000. Uniti Group accounts for approximately 1.0% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNIT. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the second quarter worth $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the second quarter worth $73,000. Ford Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the second quarter worth $103,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 702.8% in the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 12,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 10,697 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 13.9% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

NASDAQ:UNIT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.22. 29,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,930,637. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.62. Uniti Group Inc has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $20.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.97%.

Several research firms have issued reports on UNIT. ValuEngine raised Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Uniti Group presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.