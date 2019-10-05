$3.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) will report sales of $3.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Stryker’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.55 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.61 billion. Stryker posted sales of $3.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stryker will report full year sales of $14.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.81 billion to $14.94 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $15.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.71 billion to $16.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Stryker.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS.

SYK has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $216.00 price target on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $195.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price target on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.89.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.16, for a total transaction of $578,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,418,763.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $75,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,637 shares of company stock worth $11,240,206. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 12.3% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,399 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Stryker by 20.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 298,815 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $59,022,000 after buying an additional 50,042 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 121.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 5.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,124 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $23,134,000 after buying an additional 6,339 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.49. 706,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,632. Stryker has a twelve month low of $144.75 and a twelve month high of $223.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

