19,181 Shares in Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) Purchased by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 4,100.0% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 58.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

In other news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $398,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,127,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMI traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,349. Marcus & Millichap Inc has a 52 week low of $29.49 and a 52 week high of $43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.47.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $209.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marcus & Millichap Inc will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

Featured Article: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.