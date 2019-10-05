18,740 Shares in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) Bought by Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 18,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners grew its stake in Navient by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,002,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $150,080,000 after buying an additional 233,256 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Navient by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,099,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $96,906,000 after buying an additional 218,576 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Navient by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,265,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,228,000 after buying an additional 469,089 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Navient by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,056,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,369,000 after buying an additional 1,569,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Navient by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,832,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,314,000 after buying an additional 94,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

NAVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Navient from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $17.00 price target on Navient and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Navient has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

Navient stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.53. 120,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,747,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.20, a current ratio of 13.85 and a quick ratio of 13.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.16. Navient Corp has a 1 year low of $8.23 and a 1 year high of $15.67.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.50 million. Navient had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Navient Corp will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. Navient’s payout ratio is presently 30.62%.

In other Navient news, major shareholder Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $52,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

