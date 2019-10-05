18,257 Shares in iShares MSCI Qatar Capped ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar Capped ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.63% of iShares MSCI Qatar Capped ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Qatar Capped ETF by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 113,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 52,697 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Qatar Capped ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $853,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Qatar Capped ETF by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Qatar Capped ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar Capped ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:QAT traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.32. 105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,297. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.91. iShares MSCI Qatar Capped ETF has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $19.89.

