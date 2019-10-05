1,825 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 399,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,120,000 after acquiring an additional 15,763 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $148,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $713,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 168.5% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.8% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 26,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADI opened at $113.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.62 and a 12 month high of $124.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.43. The firm has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.43.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

ADI has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays raised Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Analog Devices from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Analog Devices to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.56.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 3,476 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total value of $399,879.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,320.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total value of $1,184,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,206 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,726.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,206 shares of company stock worth $6,064,261 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

