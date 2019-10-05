$1.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for General Motors (NYSE:GM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) to post earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for General Motors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.38. General Motors posted earnings per share of $1.87 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that General Motors will report full-year earnings of $6.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.66 to $6.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $7.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow General Motors.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $36.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.03 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GM. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Motors to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price target on shares of General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price target on shares of General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.62.

In other General Motors news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 83,067 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $3,281,146.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,346.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 275,944 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $11,046,038.32. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 479,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,190,902.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 375,944 shares of company stock worth $14,996,038. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,906 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Group Inc. now owns 7,350 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GM traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,863,034. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.56 and a 52 week high of $41.90. The company has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Motors (GM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.