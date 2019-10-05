$1.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.56 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.65. Alibaba Group reported earnings per share of $1.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full year earnings of $7.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.96 to $7.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.29 to $9.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 24.40%. The firm had revenue of $114.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on BABA. Bank of America set a $233.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. KeyCorp set a $245.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $236.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.64.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 15.4% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 1,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,751,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $466,160,000 after acquiring an additional 84,414 shares in the last quarter. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BABA traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $168.64. 2,729,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,651,910. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.58. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $129.77 and a twelve month high of $195.72. The company has a market capitalization of $431.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.27.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

