$0.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the lowest is $0.65. Live Nation Entertainment posted earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LYV shares. Citigroup cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

In related news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 67,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $4,864,806.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 257,691 shares in the company, valued at $18,479,021.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.2% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 51.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 47.7% in the second quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 480,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,807,000 after purchasing an additional 155,102 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $1,074,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 21.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.49. 897,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.84. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52-week low of $46.02 and a 52-week high of $73.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -772.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

