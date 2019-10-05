$0.59 EPS Expected for German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) to announce $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for German American Bancorp.’s earnings. German American Bancorp. posted earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that German American Bancorp. will report full year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.42. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover German American Bancorp..

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $44.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.10 million. German American Bancorp. had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 12.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GABC shares. Hovde Group cut shares of German American Bancorp. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of German American Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of German American Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

German American Bancorp. stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.30. The stock had a trading volume of 18,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,987. The company has a market capitalization of $839.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.06. German American Bancorp. has a one year low of $26.20 and a one year high of $36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

In other news, Director Chris A. Ramsey purchased 2,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $63,829.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,401. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,139 shares of company stock worth $96,245. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GABC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in German American Bancorp. by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 924,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,663,000 after purchasing an additional 20,077 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in German American Bancorp. by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in German American Bancorp. by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in German American Bancorp. during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,675,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in German American Bancorp. by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 551,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,218,000 after acquiring an additional 24,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.44% of the company’s stock.

About German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

