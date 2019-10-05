-$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) to post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Otonomy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the lowest is ($0.45). Otonomy posted earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full year earnings of ($1.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($0.85). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Otonomy.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 6,984.64% and a negative return on equity of 65.91%.

OTIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Otonomy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Otonomy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.17.

Shares of OTIC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.17. 834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,248. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Otonomy has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $3.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.53. The company has a market cap of $68.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Otonomy by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 119,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 28,551 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Otonomy by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 150,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP lifted its stake in Otonomy by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 194,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 14,329 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Otonomy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 844,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Otonomy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,176,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

