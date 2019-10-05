$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) This Quarter

Analysts expect Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Globus Medical posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $150.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.93 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Globus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.20.

GMED stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.67. 276,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,557. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Globus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $57.83.

In other Globus Medical news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $149,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,384 shares in the company, valued at $468,261.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total transaction of $2,466,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 754,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,233,050.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMED. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,179,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $261,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803,797 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in Globus Medical by 307.4% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,316,057 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,669,000 after acquiring an additional 993,056 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globus Medical during the second quarter valued at about $29,363,000. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the second quarter worth about $13,495,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 73.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 627,072 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,526,000 after purchasing an additional 264,790 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

