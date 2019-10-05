$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.17. Bassett Furniture Industries posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.26 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bassett Furniture Industries.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $109.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.38 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on BSET shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bassett Furniture Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

BSET traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $14.74. 24,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,727. Bassett Furniture Industries has a twelve month low of $11.64 and a twelve month high of $22.27. The company has a market cap of $159.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 913,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,934,000 after purchasing an additional 22,004 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 784,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 761,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,610,000 after acquiring an additional 23,884 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 710,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,651,000 after acquiring an additional 72,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

