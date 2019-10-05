$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) will announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.15. Napco Security Technologies reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Napco Security Technologies.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $29.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.47 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

NSSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSSC. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 581.5% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 249.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 62,175.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 24.9% during the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 43.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NSSC stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.27. The company had a trading volume of 71,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,640. Napco Security Technologies has a 52 week low of $12.93 and a 52 week high of $34.91. The company has a market cap of $485.42 million, a P/E ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.92 and a 200 day moving average of $26.88.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

