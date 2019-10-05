$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) will post $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.14. Del Taco Restaurants posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.51. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Del Taco Restaurants.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $121.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.37 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

TACO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Del Taco Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

TACO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.86. 166,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,569. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.27 million, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.15. Del Taco Restaurants has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $13.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 545.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 412.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

