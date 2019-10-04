ZIOPHARM Oncology’s (ZIOP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) in a report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of ZIOP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.21. 813,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,784,911. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average of $4.86. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The stock has a market cap of $690.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.33.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Niemann Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 20,325.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 17,277 shares during the last quarter. 43.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

