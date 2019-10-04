Zetacoin (ZET) Price Up 15.1% This Week

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Zetacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEgg, YoBit, Cryptopia and Novaexchange. During the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. Zetacoin has a market cap of $246,390.00 and $11,924.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Zetacoin

Zetacoin (ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 170,369,137 coins. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

Zetacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, YoBit, Novaexchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

